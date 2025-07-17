Atletico agree deal to sign Argentine Almada from Botafogo

Atletico Madrid have agreed a deal to sign Argentina midfielder Thiago Almada from Brazilian side Botafogo, the LaLiga club confirmed on Tuesday.

“Our club and the Brazilian club have reached an agreement pending confirmation once the player passes the relevant medical examination and initials the contract,” Atletico said in a statement.

Local media reports said that Almada is set to sign a contract until 2030 after Atletico paid around 21 million euros ($24 million) for the 24-year-old, who can also play as a winger.

A World Cup winner with Argentina, Almada made his senior debut with Velez Sarsfield in 2018 before joining Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United.

With Botafogo he won both the Brazilian Serie A title and the Copa Libertadores in 2024, before joining Ligue 1’s Olympique Lyonnais on loan in January this year.

($1 = 0.8619 euros)