At least 12 people have been killed since political turmoil erupted on Oct. 28

By SM Najmus Sakib

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – Police in Bangladesh announced a reward Monday for anyone providing information related to a growing number of arson incidents as a nationwide shutdown called by the opposition continued for a second day amid an impasse with the government ahead of January elections.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman announced a reward of 20,000 taka ($182).

Fire officer Rafi Al Faruque told Anadolu they received information about a bus being set on fire around noon in Dhaka and extinguished it.

At least 13 buses have been set on fire across Bangladesh since early Sunday according to the fire department

The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and like-minded parties announced a fresh spell of strikes on Sunday in protest against mass arrests and attacks on opposition supporters.

Long route and inter-city bus services have been halted due to a transport blockade.

They demanded the government to step down and hand over power to a neutral caretaker government ahead of the national election due in January.

But Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina rejected such a demand and said the election will be held under her government.

At least 12 opposition members including a police officer and a journalist have been killed since political turmoil erupted on Oct. 28, when opposition demonstrations led to clashes and deaths.

Meanwhile, 228 platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country to maintain law and order.

The BNP and its allies on Monday announced a fresh 48-hour nationwide blockade starting on Wednesday.