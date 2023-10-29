Arsonist takes fatal plunge, BNP puts blame on Awami League activists

- He fell to his death after jumping from building, police say
- BNP alleges ruling party men killed him
A suspected arsonist died after falling from an eight-storey building in the Mohammadpur area of Dhaka on Sunday morning, while the BNP accused activists of the ruling Awami League of killing him.
The deceased was Abdur Rashid, according to DMP Tejgaon Division Mohammadpur Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (AC) Azizul Haque.
Seven-eight people, including Rashid, set a bus of Paristhan Paribahan on fire in front of Shahid Park Central Jaame Masjid in the Town Hall area around 10am. All the seats of the bus were destroyed in the fire.
Meanwhile, the arsonists fled the scene upon being chased by locals.
Upon receiving the information, police in Mohammadpur recovered his body.
“Armed Awami League men picked him up during a procession in solidarity with the hartal [announced by the BNP] in the Town Hall area in front of police officers and hacked him to death,” the BNP leader alleged.