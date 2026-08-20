Around 66% Bangladeshis satisfied with PM, 54% with govt: Doppler poll

Highlights:

66.3% of respondents said the PM is doing his job well, compared with 54.5% for the government

Only 48.6% said Bangladesh is moving in the right direction

Electricity and fuel (59.5%) and essential goods prices (59.1%) topped public concerns

89.4% rated the government’s handling of electricity negatively

79.6% were dissatisfied with its handling of fuel and gas

46.5% said their families are worse off than a year ago

Nearly two-thirds of Bangladeshis are satisfied with the prime minister’s performance, while just over half express satisfaction with the government, according to the latest public opinion survey by Doppler Opinion Research.

The survey found that 66.3% of respondents said the prime minister was doing his job well, compared with 54.5% who gave the government a positive rating. Another 21.6% rated the prime minister negatively, while 32.9% gave the government a negative assessment.

The findings were released today (19 August) at Bida’s Multipurpose Hall in Dhaka during the launch of Doppler Opinion Research’s latest nationwide public opinion poll.

Despite the relatively stronger ratings for the prime minister, only 48.6% of respondents said Bangladesh was moving in the right direction.

Cost of living tops public concerns

When asked to identify the country’s biggest problems without being given a list of options, 59.5% cited electricity and fuel, while 59.1% pointed to the prices of essential goods. Law and order ranked third at 32.6%, followed by employment at 30.8%.

Speakers take part in a panel discussion during the launch of Doppler Opinion Research’s Approval Rating Survey 2026 at BIDA’s Multipurpose Hall in Dhaka today. Photo: Courtesy

The government received particularly poor ratings on these issues. Some 89.4% of respondents said electricity was being handled badly, while 79.6% gave a negative assessment of the government’s handling of fuel and gas. Another 69.1% said the government was handling the prices of essential goods poorly.

The survey said these views varied little across the country’s eight divisions and among respondents from different income and education groups.

Education was the only one of the seven policy areas tested to receive a favourable assessment, with 70.6% saying the government was handling it well.

PM outperforms government across party lines

The prime minister’s positive rating remained relatively consistent across age, gender, education and income groups, ranging from 61.7% to 70.3%. It also remained above 62% in all eight divisions.

The survey also found notable support for the prime minister among supporters of other political parties. Some 65.5% of Jamaat supporters, 65.8% of NCP supporters and 52.5% of Awami League supporters said he was doing his job well.

Mixed outlook on economy and safety

The poll found that 46.5% of respondents believed their families were worse off than a year ago, while 17.5% said they were better off. Looking ahead, 38.1% expected their families’ economic condition to improve over the next 12 months, compared with 24.3% who expected it to worsen.

On personal safety, 64.3% of women said they felt safe walking alone in their neighbourhood after dark, compared with 70.9% of men.

Overall, 95.2% said they felt safe practising their religion openly. The figure stood at 97.1% among Muslim respondents and 82% among Hindu respondents.

About the survey

The survey was conducted using Computer-Assisted Telephone Interviewing (CATI). It contacted 10,413 people drawn from Innovision Consulting’s People’s Election Pulse Survey (PEPS) Round 2, conducted in September 2025, and received 3,443 completed responses.

Respondents represented 489 wards and villages across all 64 districts, with the results weighted to reflect Bangladesh’s 2022 census. Doppler Opinion Research said the survey was designed, funded and released independently of any political party, ministry or campaign.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/around-66-satisfied-pm-54-government-doppler-poll-1519806