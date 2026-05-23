Aminul warns against attempts to create unrest using Ramisa murder

Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP Convener and Youth and Sports State Minister Aminul Haque today (22 May) warned that any attempt to create unrest centring the murder of schoolgirl Ramisa Akter would be dealt with firmly.

He said BNP also wants the highest punishment, including the death penalty, for the killers, but stressed that justice must be ensured through legal procedures.

He made the remarks while presiding over a joint meeting held at the Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP office in Pallabi in the capital in the morning.

Referring to the killing of second-grade student Ramisa Akter in Pallabi, Aminul said no group should be allowed to exploit the incident to create an unstable situation.

“We want exemplary punishment and capital punishment for those involved in the Ramisa murder. The people of the country also want that. But a group is trying to create disorder in different places by inciting people over the incident. Their objective is not justice, but creating instability,” he said.

He alleged that a vested quarter is trying to heat up the situation through propaganda, falsehoods and provocative slogans.

At the same time, he urged party leaders and activists to remain cautious about Jamaat.

“You have carried out movements and struggles against autocracy for the last 17 years. Now everyone must remain alert about Jamaat. They are secretly organising and trying to spread confusion and harm among people,” he said.

Aminul said BNP believes in freedom of speech and democratic expression.

“But if anyone tries to take advantage of that freedom to create disorder or engage in wrongdoing, strict action must be taken against them. There is no scope to spare anyone,” he said.

Addressing party activists, he said, “Wherever there is any attempt to create unrest, strong resistance must be built there. Wrongdoers should not be patronised, no matter which party they belong to.”

Calling on party members to remain united despite internal differences, Aminul said differences of opinion may exist within the party, but all leaders and activists are ultimately followers of BNP’s ideals.

“If any colleague comes under attack, everyone must stand beside him in a united manner,” he said.

Earlier in the morning, Aminul distributed wheelchairs among physically challenged and disabled people of Pallabi and Rupnagar police station areas.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/aminul-warns-against-attempts-create-unrest-using-ramisa-murder-1446111