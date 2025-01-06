Always be ready for combat to shield country’s sovereignty

Army personnel must always be ready for combat to protect the country’s sovereignty, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has said.

He was speaking after witnessing the Army Manoeuvre Exercise 2024-25, organised by the army’s 55 Infantry Division at Rajbari Military Training Area yesterday, the Inter-Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) said in a press release.

“The Bangladesh Army is a place of pride and trust for the nation,” Prof Yunus said.

“To fulfil their pledge, the army members will always have to be kept ready for war to protect the country’s sovereignty,” he said.

He emphasised modern and up-to-date training for the army personnel to achieve operational skills so that they can protect the country. They need to be inspired by the mantra: “Training is the best welfare”, he said.

The chief adviser also said, “Training of army personnel should be realistic to attain operational skills, bravery, and professionalism.”

He praised the skills and high-quality training of the army members who participated in the exercise.

General Waker-Uz-Zaman, chief of army staff; Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, chief of naval staff; Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, chief of air staff; and Major General JM Emdadul Islam, GOC of 55 Infantry Division and Area Commander of Jashore Area, welcomed the chief adviser on his arrival at the venue.

Other advisers of the interim government and senior officers of the armed forces were also present.

During the hour-long exercise, members of the Bangladesh Army equipped with state-of-the-art weapons successfully conducted the attack exercise by creating a realistic war environment, the ISPR said.

Fighter aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force, aircraft of Army Aviation, and helicopters, along with various types of modern tanks, APCs and artillery guns, were used in the exercise participated by all arms and services, including infantry, engineers, and commandos of the Bangladesh Army.