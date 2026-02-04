AL leaders chant ‘Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu’ while campaigning for BNP candidate in Madaripur

Awlad Hossain Khan, former president of Shibchar Upazila AL and former municipality mayor (left), and Shahadat Hossain Khan, convener of the Upazila BNP (right), are seen sitting beside Nadira Akhter, the BNP candidate for the Madaripur-1 constituency. The photo was taken at the Khan Bari in Shibchar on 3 February 2026. Photo: Collected

Several leaders and activists of the now-banned Awami League were seen campaigning for the BNP candidate in Madaripur-1 (Shibchar) constituency while chanting the slogans “Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu,” triggering fresh debate in local political circles.

The incident took place yesterday evening (3 February) at a yard meeting held at Khan Bari in Shibchar municipality, where BNP candidate Nadira Akhter addressed voters, reports Prothom Alo.

According to locals, at least 20 AL leaders and activists, many of whom had been in hiding following the banning of the party’s activities, attended the meeting and delivered speeches in support of the BNP’s electoral symbol, the “sheaf of paddy”.

During the meeting, AL leaders openly called for votes for the BNP candidate. They claimed they were campaigning for Nadira Akhter, joint convener of Shibchar Upazila BNP, on the instructions of former chief whip and ex-lawmaker of AL, Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury Liton.

The unusual political alignment has generated widespread discussion and controversy in the constituency.

Local BNP leaders said Madaripur-1 is traditionally an AL stronghold, with current and former public representatives closely aligned with Liton. Following what they described as a “green signal” from the former lawmaker, fugitive AL leaders have been attending yard meetings and participating in election campaigns for the BNP candidate.

The leaders believe this development has given Nadira Akhter an edge over her two rebel candidates in the race.

According to party sources, Nadira Akhter has been holding regular yard meetings with AL leaders since 2 February. At yesterday’s meeting, leaders from both parties were seen sitting together on the stage.

Several AL leaders addressed the gathering in support of the BNP candidate.

Former Shibchar municipality ward-1 councillor and Awami League leader Akhtar Hossain Khan spoke for about three minutes, pledging to work for the BNP candidate before concluding his speech with the slogan “Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu.”

Addressing the gathering, Nadira Akhter assured AL leaders that no false cases would be filed against anyone in Shibchar in the future and that no unnecessary harassment would take place after the election.

“If we remain united, it will not be difficult to build Shibchar as a modern area. Together we will develop Shibchar,” she said.

When contacted, Shibchar Upazila BNP Convener Shahadat Hossain Khan told Prothom Alo that AL leaders had voluntarily come to express support for the BNP candidate. “No party is being rehabilitated here.”

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh-election-2026/al-leaders-chant-joy-bangla-joy-bangabandhu-while-campaigning-bnp-candidate