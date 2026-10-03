Akhtaruzzaman did not assault anyone, Shafiqur says after former MP’s arrest

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer and Opposition Leader Shafiqur Rahman has demanded the immediate release of freedom fighter and former lawmaker Major (retired) Akhtaruzzaman and withdrawal of the case filed against him.

He said Akhtaruzzaman had not physically assaulted anyone and described the allegation as “completely false”.

In a post on his verified Facebook page Friday night, Shafiqur said, “Release freedom fighter Major (retired) Akhtaruzzaman immediately. Withdraw the fabricated case.”

He said two people were suspended following the incident at the Dhaka airport because there had been irregularities and mismanagement.

Akhtaruzzaman, he said, had merely protested against passenger harassment, neglect of Bangladeshis returning from abroad and their unfair treatment.

Shafiqur further said that if Akhtaruzzaman was subjected to a “harassing” arrest to suppress irregularities, passenger harassment and other anomalies at the airport, it would be an “ominous sign”.

“The aggrieved people will not accept this under any circumstances,” he said.

Akhtaruzzaman was arrested by the Detective Branch (DB) from his home in the Dhaka cantonment area earlier on Friday. A case was filed against him with the Airport Police Station on allegations of creating disorder at the airport, obstructing government officials in the discharge of their duties and physically assaulting a security officer.

According to police, the incident took place at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday over a shortage of luggage trolleys and other passenger-related issues.

Jamaat has claimed that the case was filed against Akhtaruzzaman before the allegations could be properly investigated and CCTV footage and statements of eyewitnesses examined. The party has also demanded his immediate and unconditional release.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/akhtaruzzaman-did-not-assault-anyone-shafiqur-says-after-former-mps-arrest-4288826