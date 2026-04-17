Aide to JAGPA’s Rashed Prodhan detained for attacking BNP protesters

The incident occurred when a group of BNP leaders and activists gathered in front of Prodhan’s residence to protest recent remarks he made regarding the prime minister during a television talk show.

According to witnesses and video footage, the peaceful human chain turned chaotic when Nandi reportedly charged at the protesters.

The footage shows Nandi running towards a member of the crowd with a brick in hand, attempting to strike him in the face.

A brief scuffle ensued before police intervened.

Mohammadpur Police chief Mezbah Uddin confirmed the detention to bdnews24.com.

Visuals from the scene show officers escorting Nandi away from the site by his collar following the struggle.

Nandi was punched and kicked from behind as he was being taken away by police, video footage of the incident showed.

No serious injuries were immediately reported, and additional police personnel were deployed to maintain order.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/politics/ak-party-proposes-mou-with-bnp-leadership