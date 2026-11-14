Agriculture ministry warns against propaganda over fake fertiliser

The Ministry of Agriculture has urged people not to be misled by false and misleading information circulated on social media about adulterated and fake fertiliser.

In a press release issued on Friday, the ministry said a video recently circulated on social media regarding adulterated fertilizer actually showed an incident that took place on August 27 this year at Bhai Bhai Enterprise, a fertiliser dealer in Jalla Bazar of Saturia upazila in Manikganj.

According to the release, the Saturia Upazila Agriculture Officer lodged a written complaint with the Upazila Nirbahi Officer over the sale of adulterated DAP fertiliser at the dealer’s outlet, reports BSS.

Following the complaint, a mobile court conducted a drive on the same day and fined the dealer Tk 2 lakh. The adulterated fertiliser was also seized and destroyed.

Besides, steps were taken to cancel the dealership of Bhai Bhai Enterprise through the Upazila Fertiliser and Seed Monitoring Committee.

The ministry said the incident had already been dealt with through legal procedures in August. Re-circulating the video and presenting it as evidence that the government was supplying adulterated fertilizer was aimed at spreading misinformation with dishonest intentions.

It strongly condemned such propaganda and cautioned all concerned against publishing or circulating false and misleading information in the future.

The release also said fertiliser quality was tested in laboratories in accordance with government-prescribed rules and procedures before being supplied at the dealer level.

Strict monitoring and supervision were maintained at every stage of the supply chain, including collection, storage, transportation and distribution, it added.

The ministry said all necessary measures were being taken to ensure the quality of fertilizer supplied under government management and urged people not to be misled by misinformation circulated on social media.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/trade/agriculture-ministry-warns-against-propaganda-over-fake-fertiliser