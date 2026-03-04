Accepting old constitution means accepting Hasina as PM: Nahid

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener and Opposition Chief Whip Nahid Islam speaks at an NCP divisional iftar mahfil at the Cumilla Station Club today. Photo: TBS

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener and Opposition Chief Whip Nahid Islam has said referring back to the old constitution would mean accepting “fascist Hasina” as prime minister.

“The July Uprising itself is the source of its legitimacy. According to the old constitution, there was no mass uprising, no interim arrangement and no government of Tarique Rahman. If we speak of the old constitution, then we must accept fascist Hasina,” he made the remarks at an NCP divisional iftar mahfil at the Cumilla Station Club today (3 March).

“Is the current government ready to accept that?” he questioned.

“The people’s verdict from the referendum is being taken to the court. Will we accept that? We will have to return to the streets if necessary,” he added.

Nahid also demanded that parliament be declared a reform council and that all reforms be implemented in line with the people’s mandate expressed in the referendum. “We will not accept any alternative. Do not take the people’s mandate to the courts and make the judiciary controversial.”

Addressing the BNP-led government, he urged it not to create unnecessary complications and to implement reforms, ensure justice, and press for the extradition of “fascist Hasina.”

He also urged the government to pressure India to extradite those accused of the killing of martyr Osman Hadi, stating that relations with India would only be established once they are handed over.

Among others present at the event were NCP chief organiser Nasir Uddin Patwary and Member of Parliament Hasnat Abdullah.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/accepting-old-constitution-means-accepting-hasina-pm-nahid-1376591