ACC files cases against ex-MP Sheikh Afil, wife

Sheikh Afil Uddin is the elder brother of Sheikh Bashir Uddin, a former adviser to the interim government on commerce and textiles and jute. They are sons of the late businessman Sheikh Akij Uddin, founder of Akiz Group.

Afil was the owner of the Afil Jute Weaving Mills Ltd.

The cases were filed on Sunday with the ACC’s Integrated District Office, Dhaka-1, by Assistant Director Syed Maidul Islam. The information was confirmed by ACC Director General Md Akhtar Hossain.

According to the ACC, Sheikh Afil Uddin allegedly acquired illegal assets worth Tk 462.6 million, while his wife allegedly accumulated Tk 160.5 million beyond their legal income.

The ACC found that Afil owns movable and immovable assets worth Tk 454.2 million. His total expenditure was estimated at Tk 84.3 million, bringing his total wealth, including expenses, to Tk 538.6 million

