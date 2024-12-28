A year of contrasts in Bangladesh cricket

Writing a year-ender is not rocket science. If one asks ChatGPT or any other AI language model how to write one, it will provide an array of suggestions like: “Briefly explain the significance of the year; provide a summary of the major events; highlight the overall theme or recurring patterns.” While helpful, these don’t suffice when reflecting on how Bangladesh cricket fared in 2024.

Sports, at the end of the day, is a mode of entertainment. Unlike journalists or statisticians, fans don’t obsess over numbers, significance of events, or overarching themes; they remember the moments. Years from now, fans might not recall that the men’s team won 12 T20Is — their highest in a single year — but they will likely remember Jaker Ali’s emphatic knock in the third T20I against West Indies, leading to a 3-0 clean sweep.

The year 2024 had its share of such memorable events, although not all were pleasant. In women’s cricket, for example, the highlight was Nigar Sultana shedding tears of joy after her side beat Scotland — sealing their first-ever win in a T20 World Cup. Beyond that, the Tigresses struggled, suffering clean sweeps at home against India, Australia, and Ireland.

In age-level cricket, the fiery spells of Bangladesh pacers Iqbal Hossain Emon and Al Fahad against India in the final of the Under-19 Asia Cup, which the young Tigers won, left an impression that could survive the test of time. The U-19 women’s team also put up a good showing in the Women’s Asia Cup, but succumbed to India in the final.

Administratively, the sight of former Bangladesh captain Faruque Ahmed smiling ear to ear after being elected as the president of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) — ending the longstanding reign of Nazmul Hassan Papon — was an unforeseen moment that came to pass through the ripple effect of the fall of the Awami League in August.

However, Faruque’s handling of Chandika Hathurusingha’s dismissal as head coach drew criticism, and the frequency of his appearances in media raised eyebrows as it turned out to be eerily similar to his predecessor’s.

The men’s cricket journey this year was a rollercoaster. Out of nine Tests, the Tigers won three — all on foreign soil — including a historic 2-0 victory in Pakistan. Afterwards, however, they faltered at home to Sri Lanka and South Africa and also suffered a 2-0 series defeat in their tour of India before getting whitewashed 3-0 in T20Is by the world champions.

In ODIs, Bangladesh won just three out of nine matches, struggling to find balance in the 50-over format. Despite losing to Sri Lanka and the USA in T20I series — with the latter occurring right before the ICC T20 World Cup — they ended the year on a high, sweeping West Indies 3-0, having played 24 T20Is.

The ICC T20 World Cup saw the Tigers pull up their socks and beat Sri Lanka in the opener, a match Bangladesh fans would remember for the bravado of Towhid Hridoy, who hit three consecutive sixes off Wanindu Hasaranga to swing the game’s momentum. Yet, their campaign ended with disappointment as they missed a semi-final spot due to a timid approach against Afghanistan in their final Super Eights encounter.

Individually, pacer Taskin Ahmed had a career-defining year, claiming 63 wickets at an average below 20. Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain’s 35 T20I wickets set a national record, and Mehedi Hasan Miraz emerged as a reliable batter, amassing 1,095 runs. But in terms of moments to savour, speedster Nahid Rana breathed fire to add the X-factor to an already potent pace attack.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad, meanwhile, retired from T20Is after the India series, but the former’s wish for a farewell Test in Mirpur against South Africa was thwarted by public ire over his political associations. A ban on Shakib’s bowling action in December further marred his year.

Looking ahead to 2025, the burning question is whether Shakib and Tamim Iqbal, absent since September 2023, will get a swansong in the Champions Trophy.

As for the year that is winding down, it was neither an overarching triumph nor a debilitating failure. The stench of mediocrity was present, but so was vivacious tenacity. Above all, it was an interesting year in cricket for Bangladesh — one that fans would not forget soon.

