A damp squib: Pakistan and Bangladesh’s underwhelming campaigns set for rainy end

With the Champions Trophy campaign nearing its end, Pakistan and Bangladesh face off in their final group-stage match on Thursday, with both teams having little more than pride to play for.

Neither side has had a tournament to remember, and with the prospect of rain looming large over Rawalpindi, frustrations may only grow in the dressing rooms.

Pakistan’s performances against New Zealand and India have been underwhelming, with their batting unit failing to fire collectively. The absence of Fakhar Zaman through injury has only exacerbated their top-order woes. Imam-ul-Haq, his replacement, failed to make an impression, while Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam have registered half-centuries without turning them into match-defining innings. Mohammad Rizwan, despite scoring a century in the home tri-series before the tournament, has looked out of touch on the big stage.

The middle order has also been a point of concern, with Khushdil Shah, Salman Agha, and Tayyab Tahir playing similar roles, resulting in a stagnant middle phase. Faheem Ashraf, who could have offered a better balance, has yet to feature. Pakistan’s pace attack, traditionally one of their strengths, has also struggled. India took Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf apart, while Naseem Shah has been relatively better but still below his best. Spinner Abrar Ahmed has been a rare bright spark, showing his wicket-taking ability, but his exuberant celebrations after dismissing Shubman Gill have overshadowed his efforts.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have encountered similar batting struggles, with their lineup failing to shift gears effectively. The top order crumbled against India, while New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell dismantled their middle order with his off-spin. Najmul Hossain Shanto has shown glimpses of form, and Jaker Ali has been a consistent presence in the lower middle order, but they will need to step up once more. Towhid Hridoy, who impressed with a century against India, is another player who will be looked upon for a strong performance.

The experienced duo of Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah, potentially playing in their final ICC tournament, will be eager to make a statement. However, their contributions have been lacklustre so far. Mahmudullah has only had one outing, but Bangladesh will hope for a stronger showing from him.

The Tigers’ bowling attack has been one of their more reliable assets, with Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana leading the charge. Mustafizur Rahman has been steady if unspectacular, while spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Rishad Hossain could play a more pivotal role on the Rawalpindi surface. With the pitch having been under covers for much of the last three days due to rain, extra moisture could assist the bowlers.

Looking beyond this match, both teams will need to reassess their strategies ahead of future ICC tournaments. Structural improvements in domestic cricket and clearer selection policies will be essential if they hope to be more competitive on the global stage. For Pakistan, a squad transition may be on the horizon, while Bangladesh must identify a long-term core to build around.

Pakistan may consider making changes to their XI, with Kamran Ghulam and Usman Khan as potential batting inclusions. They might also contemplate resting one of their frontline pacers to give Mohammad Hasnain or Faheem Ashraf a chance. Bangladesh, however, are likely to retain the same lineup that featured against New Zealand.

This will be the first-ever Champions Trophy meeting between these two sides. Historically, Pakistan have dominated Bangladesh at home, winning all 12 of their previous ODI encounters. The last time these two met in Rawalpindi in an ODI was in 2003, a match Pakistan won comfortably.

The fast bowlers from both sides have struggled for impact in the tournament, with Pakistan’s attack proving particularly expensive. Bangladesh’s pace unit has managed an economy rate of 5.12 runs per over with a bowling average of 44.83, while Pakistan’s have fared worse, conceding at 7.18 per over and averaging 63.50.

Pakistan will be desperate to end their campaign on a high note, particularly on home soil. However, the weather may yet have the final say, with forecasts suggesting the possibility of further rain interruptions. The previous game at Rawalpindi, between South Africa and Australia, was abandoned due to persistent rain, and if conditions do not improve, Pakistan’s farewell to the tournament could be an anticlimactic washout.

As both teams prepare for this inconsequential but pride-driven contest, they will also have one eye on the future, knowing that significant work lies ahead if they are to make a stronger impression on the global stage in the coming years.