89 cases filed against BNP leaders, activists in Dhaka since Oct 28

A total of 89 cases have been filed against leaders and activists of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party in the capital in connection with violence in the last eight days since October 28.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police also said that they had arrested at least 2,172 BNP supporters and activists in the last 15 days in violence cases, said DMP deputy commissioner for media Faruk Hossain.

Over 2,000 people had been named as accused in the cases with several thousand other unidentified people sued, police said.

Police have launched countrywide crackdown against the opposition BNP and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami since the October 28 violence in the capital.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee member Mirza Abbas, joint secretary general Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, and Dhaka north unit member secretary Aminul Haque were among the arrested in recent crackdown.

BNP alleged that over 5,000 people have been arrested with over 110 fresh cases have filed across the country in the crackdown.

Awami League, BNP, Jamaat and their allies took to the streets on October 28 after convening their previously announced rallies in shows of strength.

Violent clashes broke out on that day that left an opposition activist and a police constable dead.

new age