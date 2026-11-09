81 Awami League activists arrested in Cumilla in three-day drive

Police have arrested 81 leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations, whose activities are banned, in a series of drives across Cumilla district between 6 and 8 November.

Additional Superintendent of Cumilla Police Md Lutfor Rahman disclosed the information while speaking to reporters today (9 November).

Of the arrestees, 11 were detained from Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Station area, four from Cumilla Sadar South, 10 from Chauddagram, seven from Chandina, three from Burichang, five from Brahmanpara, 10 from Barura, four from Laksam, two from Monoharganj, four from Nangalkot, two from Daudkandi, one from Titas, three from Homna, two from Meghna, two from Debidwar, one from Muradnagar, four from Bangra Bazar and four from Lalmai.

Besides, the Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested two more people from the district, the police official said.

According to police, members of the banned organisation had allegedly been involved in processions and other criminal activities aimed at creating instability in the country.

To prevent such activities, police conducted coordinated operations across all 18 police station areas in the district from 6 November until the night of 8 November, Lutfor Rahman said.

All 81 arrestees have been sent to Cumilla Central Jail in phases following court orders, he added.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/81-awami-league-activists-arrested-cumilla-three-day-drive-1597591