8-point demands could become one if govt fails to act: Shafiqur

Highlights:

Shafiqur warns of tougher movement if ignored

Long march highlights referendum verdict implementation

Leaders raise gas, power and fertiliser shortages

Alliance demands trial over July mass killings

Teesta Master Plan added to eight demands

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has warned that the 11-party alliance’s eight-point demands could be turned into a single-point movement if the government fails to address them.

“People can no longer tolerate oppression. Not a single one of our demands is for the party; they are for the people. If the government does not accept our demands, our eight points will turn into one,” he said at a roadside rally at Chowmatha intersection in Palashbari, Gaibandha, at around 6:45pm today (19 September).

The rally was part of the alliance’s Dhaka-Rangpur long march, which began from Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka earlier in the day and was travelling towards Rangpur through a series of roadside rallies.

Shafiqur said the programme was not meant to serve the interests of any individual, political party or group, but to press what he described as the demands of the country’s people.

“If the July Charter had been implemented, the public mandate in the referendum had been respected, corruption and extortion had been stopped, and farmers had received fertiliser, we would not have had to organise this long march,” he said.

He said thousands of women and children had gathered along the route to welcome the participants.

“When mothers and sisters have taken to the streets, our demands will be achieved, InshaAllah,” he said.

Gas, power and fertiliser grievances

Earlier, Shafiqur addressed a roadside rally at Matidali in Bogura, where he said shortages of gas and electricity were among the reasons behind the long march.

“You (the government) said you would provide gas and electricity. At that time, the slogan was ‘Give gas, give electricity’. Today, our slogan is still ‘Give gas, give electricity’. We have no new slogan. We are marching because you are not providing them,” he said.

He also accused the government of failing to create jobs and said young people had been deprived of employment opportunities.

“Our children have been deprived of their right to jobs. Our children protested for that right. Fourteen hundred lives were lost. We are ready to sacrifice our lives again, but we will not tolerate this inequality,” he said.

On fertiliser, Shafiqur alleged that farmers were struggling to obtain it at official prices.

“Farmers are not getting fertiliser. Fertiliser that costs Tk1,400 has to be bought for Tk2,200. You cannot provide electricity, yet you hand us double and triple bills,” he said.

At the Matidali rally, National Citizen Party (NCP) southern region chief coordinator Hasnat Abdullah said the movement was aimed at changing the state rather than merely replacing the government.

“We did not only want a change of government. We wanted a change in Bangladesh. We wanted state reforms. We will have to take to the streets again against corruption and extortion,” he said.

At Palashbari, Liberal Democratic Party Chairman Col (retd) Oli Ahmed said the country could be governed peacefully if corruption and extortion were eliminated.

“Let the people of this country run the country. Though late, the government should form a reform council, reform the Constitution and free the people,” he said.

Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis Ameer Mamunul Haque accused the BNP of betraying the people after coming to power.

He claimed voters had overwhelmingly backed the referendum following the alliance’s call and alleged that the BNP had subsequently gone against that mandate.

Alliance presses eight demands

The alliance is demanding implementation of the referendum verdict, trial of those responsible for the July mass killings, and an end to shortages of electricity, fuel, gas and fertiliser.

Its demands also include measures to curb rising prices of essential commodities, an end to corruption, extortion and land grabbing, improvement of law and order, an end to narrow partisan politics and implementation of the Teesta Master Plan.

The Teesta Master Plan was added to the alliance’s earlier demands ahead of the Dhaka-Rangpur long march, bringing the total to eight.

The convoy left Dhaka in the morning and passed through Gazipur, Tangail and Sirajganj before reaching Bogura and later continuing towards Gaibandha and Rangpur. The programme is scheduled to conclude with a rally at Rangpur Zilla School ground.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/8-point-demands-could-become-one-if-govt-fails-act-shafiqur-1547521