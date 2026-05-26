62pc of cabinet decisions implemented in govt’s first 100 days: Mahdi Amin

Speaking at a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office at Tejgaon marking the government’s “100 days in office”, he said the cabinet held 10 meetings between February 17 and May 24 after the elected government assumed office.

“In these meetings, 60 important decisions were unanimously adopted. Of them, 37 decisions – around 62 percent – have already been implemented, while the remaining 23 are under implementation,” Mahdi Amin said.

The press conference was organised by the Prime Minister’s Press Wing at the PMO’s Karabi Hall, where the spokesperson presented a review of the government’s first 100 days.

Following the BNP’s landslide victory in the February 12 general election, its Chairman Tarique Rahman was sworn in as Prime Minister on February 17. The government will complete its 100 days in office on Wednesday.

Mahdi Amin, also Prime Minister’s adviser, said the government’s ability to implement a significant number of cabinet decisions within such a short period reflects its “speed, effectiveness and sincerity.”

He said the government has been working sincerely to establish human rights, freedom of expression and the rule of law, which he claimed, has been reflected in the “new standard of tolerance and openness” seen over the last more than three months.

“At the same time, the politics of propaganda, hatred and hostility in the name of freedom of speech, which has become a strategy for a certain group, is contradictory to the aspirations of the mass uprising,” the PMO spokesperson said.

Highlighting the government’s achievements, he said visible and significant progress has been made in different sectors during the first 100 days of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s government. “A new and positive sense of empowerment, hope and expectations has also emerged among the people,” he added.

Mahdi Amin said various timely and multi-dimensional initiatives have brought relief and discipline back to public life.

“If the country’s 20 crore people work together and the youth and women are empowered, Bangladesh will surely become a dignified and self-reliant state,” he said.

The PMO spokesperson said the elected government believes it is the responsibility of the state to ensure equal opportunities for all citizens regardless of political identity, religion or ethnicity.

Referring to the July mass uprising and the democratic movement over the past 16 years, he said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman remains committed to fulfilling people’s expectations in a democratic Bangladesh achieved through sacrifice.

“Forty crore hands of 20 crore people are the main strength behind the country’s progress. That is why the Prime Minister says: ‘Korbo Kaj, Gorbo Desh, Sobar Age Bangladesh’,” Mahdi Amin said.

He also said the government’s first 100 days have already brought positive changes to many people’s lives.

“The Prime Minister has taken quick, visible and effective steps to implement election pledges, and within a very short time, many problems are being solved, and people’s lives are changing,” the PMO spokesperson said.

He also said working-class and marginalised people are becoming more self-reliant and economically stable.

Referring to measles vaccination, Mahdi Amin said the government imported vaccines from abroad and ensured measles vaccination coverage for almost all children over the last three months.

“As a forward-looking government, we want to ensure that such a situation never happens again in the future,” he said.

The PMO spokesperson said the government is also working on long-term measures to protect future generations from different diseases and ensure health security for every family.

At the beginning of the press conference, he conveyed advance Eid-ul-Azha greetings to the nation.

Prime Minister’s Speechwriter SAM Mahfuzur Rahman, Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon, Deputy Press Secretaries Jahidul Islam Rony, Mostafa Zulfiquar Hasan (Hasan Shiplu), Md Suzauddhowla (Sujon Mahmud) and Shahadat Hossain Shadhin, and Assistant Press Secretaries Asrofa Emdad, Md Nazmul Haque Khan and Abdullah Al Mahmud Shahriar were present at the press conference.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/dncc-to-deploy-16000-workers-over-750-vehicles-for-eid-waste-removal