5 more die of dengue, 1,366 hospitalised in a day

At least five dengue patients died and 1,366 others were hospitalised in the 24 hours till 8:00am today, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the deaths, two each were reported in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Barishal division, while one was reported in Rangpur division.

With the latest deaths and cases, the total death toll rose to 357 and the number of cases to 1,15,617.

Currently, 5,944 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/healthcare/disease/news/5-more-die-dengue-1366-hospitalised-day-4303341