5.3 earthquake in Bhutan felt in Bangladesh

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Bhutan’s Punakha on Sunday night, with tremors felt in several districts of Bangladesh, including Dhaka.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at 11:36pm local time, with its epicentre 5km from Punakha district of Bhutan.

The tremor was felt across neighbouring regions, including parts of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, India, and China.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/environment/climate-crisis/natural-disaster/news/53-earthquake-bhutan-felt-bangladesh-4193176