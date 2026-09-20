3 arrested suspects directly involved in killing Apratim: Cumilla SP

Three of the four suspects, who have already been arrested, were directly involved in the murder of Ishayat Shahriar Apratim, and it was a planned attack to steal the iPhone, which belonged to the child’s mother, Comilla University Associate Professor Dr Nahida Nahid, according to police.

Speaking at a press conference today (20 September), Cumilla Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Anisuzzaman said they were further investigating the level of involvement of the fourth arrested suspect.

He identified the four individuals as 19-year-old Saiful Islam Tuhin of Sadar Dakshin Upazila; 15-year-old Mozammel Hossain Fahad of Sadar Dakshin Upazila; 15-year-old Kamrul Hasan of Sadar Upazila, and 15-year-old Mohammad Siam of Sadar Dakshin Upazila.

The SP said, “We began the investigation immediately after the general diary (GD) was filed. After analysing CCTV footage from the surrounding area, we found that Tuhin took Apratim to a secluded jungle. Tuhin’s primary target was the iPhone.”

Fahad and his friend Kamrul were also directly involved in the murder along with Tuhin, he said. “Based on information provided by Tuhin, Fahad was arrested. Fahad told investigators that Kamrul was also involved in the killing.”

According to their investigation, Anisuzzaman said Apratim left home around 2:30pm on 18 September, and he was killed around 5:30pm.

Pictures of arrested suspects. Photo: Collected

Police first learned about the location of the 13-year-old’s body after interrogating Tuhin, he added.

Apratim’s father filed a murder case early today, and police are working to investigate quickly and file a proper charge sheet soon, said the SP.

Whether those arrested are involved with any teen gang would also be investigated, he added.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/3-arrested-suspects-directly-involved-killing-apratim-cumilla-sp-1548021