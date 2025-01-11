UK considers replacing Tulip Siddiq over link to Hasina regime: Report

The authorities in the United Kingdom have reportedly started looking for replacements of its treasury minister Tulip Siddiq, amid concerns that she may be compelled to step down due to her alleged ties to the ousted Sheikh Hasina regime in Bangladesh

British daily The Times reported that senior allies of prime minister Keir Starmer are considering candidates to replace Tulip Siddiq if she is forced to quit over links to her aunt’s ousted Bangladeshi regime.

According to the report, officials are said to have identified candidates to succeed the treasury minister over the weekend, before the public announcement that Siddiq had referred herself to the prime minister’s ethics watchdog was made on Monday.

One Labour source said Siddiq’s referral “suggests that she’s willing to fall on her sword” and that she was “on the way out”.