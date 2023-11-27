16 BNP activists jailed in one violence case

Representational image.

A metropolitan magistrate court in Dhaka on Monday sentenced 16 leaders and activists of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party to two years and six months’ imprisonment in a case filed on charge of carrying out subversive activities in the capital’s Uttarkhan area in 2018.

Magistrate Mohammad Jasim pronounced the verdict and fined Tk 5,000 each.

In case of default in paying the fine, the convicts would have to suffer three months more in prison, the court ordered.

The convicts are- Sarkar Rafikul Islam Mukul, Ahsan Habib Mollah, Rustom Ali, Shariful Alam, Raihanul Based, Istiyak Based, Anwar Hossain Sarkar, Arif Uddin Enamul, Md Ruhul Amin, Mojibur Rahman, Md Mostafa, Nasimul Islam Nasim, Shamim, Asadul Islam, Sabbir Sarkar, Esmail Hossain.

The court acquitted Md Zakir Hossain as the charges against him were not proved.

A total of six witnesses were examined to prove the charges against them.

According to the case documents, on September 3, 2018, the convicts had been holding a secret meeting beside Teromukh Ghat Bridge area. As police reached the scene, the convicts hurled brickbats and crude bombs on them and fled the area. Two policemen got injured in the attack.

Later, police filed the case with Uttarkhan Police Station.

