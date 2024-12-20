132 children, 11 women killed in mass uprising

Naima Sultana, 15, used to like drawing. She was drawing on that day too. While drawing she had told her mother that she will make pizzas later. In between, she said she was going to the balcony to get the dry clothes.

Following her daughter, the mother was also going towards the balcony. Just as Naima opened the door to the balcony, the bullet pierced through her head.

That’s how the mother Ainun Nahar was describing the incidents from that day. At the time of the student-people mass uprising, Naima was shot on the third-floor balcony of a five-story building in sector no. 9 of Uttara area in the capital on last 19 July.

Teenager Shafiq Uddin Ahmed Ahnaf, 17, who had joined the movement, was shot dead in Mirpur-10 of the capital on last 4 August. He used to tell his parents all the time that when he grows up, he would do something that his family members would feel proud for him.

Abdullah Al Mahin, 16, was the only child to Jamil Hossain and Samira Jahan couple. He died from shotgun pellets in front of Rajuk Commercial Complex in Azampur area of the capital on 4 August.