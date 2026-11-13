10 injured as Chhatra Dal factions clash in Brahmanbaria; BNP, MP offices vandalised

Activists of two Chhatra Dal factions of Brahmanbaria’s Akhaura upazila were seen clashed over a dispute surrounding a newly formed committee on 13 November 2026. Photo: Courtesy

At least 10 people were injured in a clash between two factions of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal in Brahmanbaria’s Akhaura upazila over a dispute surrounding a newly formed committee.

The clash erupted around 4pm today (13 November) in the Sarak Bazar area of Akhaura upazila headquarters. During the violence, the Akhaura upazila BNP office, which also serves as the political office of local MP Mushfiqur Rahman, was vandalised.

The identities of the injured were not immediately available.

According to police and local sources, a new Akhaura upazila Chhatra Dal committee was recently formed, naming Mobarak Hossain as president and Zakaria Ahmed as general secretary. Both are followers of district BNP member Kabir Ahmed Bhuiyan.

The newly formed committee brought out a celebratory procession this afternoon. When it reached Sarak Bazar, a group of leaders excluded from the committee staged a protest procession led by Chhatra Dal leader Tarikul Islam Rifat.

The protesters are followers of Mushfiqur Rahman, MP for Brahmanbaria-4 (Kasba and Akhaura).

Tensions escalated after supporters of Kabir Ahmed Bhuiyan allegedly provoked the rival group during the procession. The two sides then engaged in chases and counter-chases, which eventually turned into a clash.

Stones and bricks were thrown during the confrontation, while several shops were vandalised. The upazila BNP office was also attacked.

Tanvir Ahmed, inspector (investigation) of Akhaura Police Station, said the two Chhatra Dal factions had brought out separate celebratory and protest processions before the clashes broke out.

He said the situation was now under control and legal action was being taken over the incident.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/10-injured-chhatra-dal-factions-clash-brahmanbaria-bnp-mp-offices-vandalised-1601546