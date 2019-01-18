Zia’s 83rd birth anniversary Saturday

BNP will celebrate the 83rd birth anniversary of its founder Ziaur Rahman on Saturday.

Born on 19 January 1936 at Bagbari in Bogura, Ziaur Rahman founded BNP in 1978 and became the country’s seventh president.

BNP senior leaders, together with party leaders and activists, will place wreaths at Zia’s grave around 10am.

BNP’s associate bodies and the party’s district, city, upazila and thana units will celebrate the birth anniversary with various programmes.

Besides, party flag will be hosted atop all BNP offices across the country.

As part of the birth anniversary programmes, BNP arranged a discussion at the Supreme Court Bar Association auditorium on Friday.