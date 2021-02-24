Zafrullah slams BNP for failure to wage any movement

Criticising BNP for its failure to wage any movement with public issues, Gonoshasthya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury on Tuesday said senior leaders of the party have apparently become ‘deaf and blind’, reports UNB.

“Though there’re many big leaders in BNP, I think they’ve become deaf and blind. The government has been making mistakes one after another, but they can’t do anything as they can’t see or hear anything,” he said.

Zafrullah, also a freedom fighter, came up with the remarks while speaking at a discussion arranged by Jatiya Party (Zafar), one of the components of the BNP-led 20-party alliance, at the Jatiya Press Club, marking ‘Amar Ekushey’, the Language Martyrs’ Day and International Mother Language Day.

He said BNP has long been talking about only one issue of its chairperson Khaleda Zia’s release ignoring the public issues. “Even, they can’t speak straightly about the release of Khaleda Zia.”