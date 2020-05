Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday using the institution-developed Rapid Dot Blot kit.

Zafrullah Chowdhury told New Age that he felt fever Sunday evening and his sample was tested at Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital and it was found that he was COVID-19 positive.

He said that he immediately went in isolation and that his infection was at the primary stage.