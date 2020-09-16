Yaamin’s dream comes true after meeting hero Mushfiqur

11-year-old Sheikh Yaamin Sinan had made the news after photographers captured beautiful images of him playing cricket with his mother at Paltan Maidan last Friday. Yamin’s energy drew the attention of his hero Mushfiqur Rahim and the child got to meet his childhood hero.

Mushfiqur himself went to the Banani field to meet up with the youngster and presented him with his number 15 shirt along with autographed memorabilia bat and gloves.

“I came to know of the news from Maasranga (Television) and the video piqued my interest. I wanted to meet them whenever it was possible.

“It’s a nice feeling that young people follow me. The biggest thing is the sacrifice that Yaamin’s mother is going through to make her child’s dream possible,” Mushy told the channel.

Yaamin was super excited to meet his hero. “It was my life’s dream to meet with Mushfiqur bhaiya. It happened with the Almighty’s blessings and I can’t get happier than this,” Yaamin said.

“What would I have to do to become like you?” Yaamin asked Mushy.

The humble cricketer encouraged the youngster, saying: “Not like me, I hope you become a better cricketer and human being than me. I think you should keep doing the work you are doing at the moment.”

“I wasn’t playing so well at your age,” Mushy added.

Yaamin’s mother Jhorna Akhter was very grateful to be able to meet another of her ‘son’.

“Mushfiqur is also my son. I can’t even believe that I would get to meet another of my son like this through my son. It’s unbelievable.”