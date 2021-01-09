Will Bitcoin be an alternative to gold?

The fate of bitcoin looks up as the price of the digital currency rose by 83 per cent this month. The value of bitcoin stood at USD34,797 on Wednesday. Then, for the first time in the history of bitcoin, its value surpassed the USD35,000 mark mid-day on Wednesday. Earlier, it rose to more than USD34,000 on Sunday.

The value Bitcoin continued to soar since the coronavirus pandemic broke out. Digital currencies rose in value by 300 per cent in 2020. Not only Bitcoin, but other digital currencies also jumped in value. After bitcoin, Ethereum is the most popular digital currency and its value rose by 465 per cent in 2020.

Bitcoin first came to notice in 2013 after its value touched a USD400 mark. It saw a big change when prices soared to USD20,000 in 2017. But this fell soon, dropping to USD3,200 in December 2018. The value of bitcoin touched a USD10,600 mark in October 2018. Then again, prices began to skyrocket and zoomed to USD34,000 on 3 January before beginning to fall on the next day.