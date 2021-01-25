WI-BD 3rd ODI: Only Super League points to play for in Ctg

Keeping an eye on more points to secure a better place in the points table of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League – Bangladesh are all set to take on West Indies in the last ODI of the Bangabandhu Cricket Series on Monday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, reports UNB.
The match would begin at 11:30am.
It will be the first ODI in Chattogram after a gap of more than two years. The venue hosted its last ODI back in October 2018, which was played between the hosts- Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. After that match, Chattogram hosted two Tests and as many as T20Is.
Ahead of another ODI in Chattogram, Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal, who hails from the port city, said they are eyeing the extra points from this game so that they can secure a better place in the points table of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, which will be the basis of qualification for World Cup 2023.
The top 8 teams in the Super League table at a cut off point prior to the next edition of the World Cup will enjoy automatic qualification into the marquee event.
Bangladesh have already secured 20 points from two wins in this series which have them up at number three in the table at this early stage, right after Australia and England. Along with the hosts India, a total of best eight teams of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League will get a direct qualification into the World Cup 2023.
“We have already won the series, but still, we want to win the last game so that we get more 10 points. The West Indies failed to play well in the first two games. But, they are a dangerous team. They can bounce back stronger at any moment. So we have to be aware. We may make a little change in our playing XI in the last game,” Tamim told the media on Sunday.
“We are hungry for more wins as each members of the dressing room is eager to play well whenever they get a chance. I hope this hunger will continue. Yes, we have won the series, but we want more,” he added.
A severely depleted West Indies side, with thirteen of their top players opting out of the series due to the ongoing pandemic, failed to offer almost any resistance as the Tigers romped home in the first two games of the series. Despite that, Tamim still believes there is room for improvement.
West Indies are also looking forward to securing their first points of the Super League from the third match. Only for the chance of having some ODI Super League points, the last match of this series is still not a dead rubber.
Bangladesh might rest experienced Rubel Hossain, who failed to take a single wicket in the first two games, paving the way for a return to the international fold for the Taskin Ahmed who played his last ODI back in 2017 against South Africa.
After the ODI series, the teams will compete in a two-match Test series starting from 3 February at the same venue before moving to Dhaka for the second and last Test from 11 February.