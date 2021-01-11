‘What is the market value of Taposh’s reputation?’, Khokon asks

Former Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Sayeed Khokon has asked, “What is the market value of Taposh’s reputation?”

In a press statement issued today, Khokon, also an Awami League leader, came up with the comment as reaction to DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh saying defamation case would be filed against Khokon.

“I will be aware of that (value of his reputation) after receiving the case document,” Khokon said, adding that apart from the legal battle, issues would be “settled on the road”.

Meanwhile, two separate cases were filed earlier today against Khokon for making “defamatory remarks” against Taposh.