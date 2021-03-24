WHAT A CELEBRATION !!!

F R Chowdhury 25 March 2021

It is for more than a year that we know of the preparation for celebration of hundred years of the birth of the father of the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The celebration came about the same time when Bangladesh can also celebrate fifty years of independence. Then it was also decided to celebrate children’s day in Bangladesh – three in one. This was supposed to be one of the greatest celebrations in the history of Bangladesh. It was also revealed that a number of head of the states and head of the governments of friendly countries may join our celebrations. All put together it is supposed to be a one in life time matter. It should have been celebrated with full participation of all citizens in a manner to be remembered for a long time.

Eventually the time came. Celebrations started. People were advised to remain at home. People were not allowed to come out of their homes unless extremely necessary. It was all done in the name of the security. Then who was it for and by whom? It was no doubt not a national celebration. People never had a chance to greet the foreign dignitaries who came to join our celebration. It was perhaps for a government with no link with common people. It was for elite class of people and the party to which Sheikh Mujib and Hasina belonged.

From the very beginning it was not planned the right way. It was never planned as a national celebration. All political parties should have been invited and the nation should have celebrated it together. There should have been festivities not only in Dhaka but also in district and upozila level. There should have been games and sports competitions along with cultural functions. One of the stadiums in Dhaka should have become venue for wartime exhibits to show how we achieved our independence. Similarly another suitable venue could put on exhibition how Sheikh Mujib fought all his life for the people of East Pakistan and Bangladesh.

If it was because of corona virus that celebrations had to be cut-down then it should have never happened. The country belongs to the people and there could be no celebrations without the people. That cat and mouse game happens in military dictatorship and not in democratic government of the people, by the people and for the people. One big question remains as to why our good friend the president of Turkey did not join.

Our struggle will continue until we achieve real democracy when we will have a government of the people, by the people and for the people. Democratically elected government will do what the people wish them to do. We will have the freedom to speak and enjoy like citizens of a civilised democratic country. Amen!

London, March 19, 2021