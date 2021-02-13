West Indies 41-3 against Bangladesh in second Test

West Indies were 41-3 at stumps on the third day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Nkrumah Bonner was on eight with nightwatchman Jomel Warrican, two not out, after Kraigg Brathwaite (six), Shayne Moseley (seven) and John Campbell (18) were dismissed.