West Indies 41-3 against Bangladesh in second Test

Prothom Alo
AFP

Dhaka

Bangladesh's cricketers celebrate after the dismissal West Indies' John Campbell (not pictured) during the third day of the second Test cricket match between West Indies and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka in 13 February, 2021
Bangladesh’s cricketers celebrate after the dismissal West Indies’ John Campbell (not pictured) during the third day of the second Test cricket match between West Indies and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka in 13 February, 2021AFP

West Indies were 41-3 at stumps on the third day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Nkrumah Bonner was on eight with nightwatchman Jomel Warrican, two not out, after Kraigg Brathwaite (six), Shayne Moseley (seven) and John Campbell (18) were dismissed.

Rahkeem Cornwall completed his maiden five-wicket haul to finish with 5-74 as Liton Das made the highest 71 runs for Bangladesh.

Mehidy Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim added 57 and 54 runs for the hosts respectively.

West Indies won the first Test of the two-match series by three wickets.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here