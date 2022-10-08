‘We want justice’: Demands Dhamrai family; judicial probe into cops’ torture of woman, child sought

Several members of a family, who were allegedly tortured in DB custody in Savar, demanded justice yesterday.

“I still cannot sleep. I have nightmares about the torture. I am sick both mentally and physically,” said Shyamoli Haldar Rupa, who was allegedly detained and tortured for three days.

Her relative Kirton Halder said, “The DB [Detective Branch of police] officers strung me by my hands from the ceiling and beat me during three days of confinement. At one stage, the officers said they would stop hitting me if I made a so-called confessional statement.

“They later took me to a court where I said what they told me to say. I am not involved with any robbery. I want justice,” said Kirton.

They said these when Bangladesh Minority Watch President Rabindra Ghosh visited their home in Dhamrai yesterday.

There should be a judicial inquiry into the allegations, Rabindra said, adding that his organisation, on behalf of the victims, will file a case against the policemen concerned.

The laws clearly state the procedure to interrogate a suspect and for how long one can be kept detained. The officers seem to have violated laws, he said.

“The woman was brutally tortured for three days in police custody. Police also strung her son by his hands from the ceiling and beat him in front of her. This is inhuman. Police cannot do this. It is violation of human rights,” he told reporters.

“We strongly condemn the incident. We demand a judicial inquiry and punishment of those involved,” Rabindra added.

According to the allegations made by the family, a robbery took place at the home of Godadhar Malo, 68, a farmer of Dhamrai’s Majhipara area, on June 18. Godadhar filed a case the next day.

The DB was later tasked with the investigation.

Last month, DB officers took Godadhar’s daughter-in-law Shyamoli Haldar Rupa, 35, her 14-year-old son Diganta Halder and Kirton in custody.

Rupa alleged the officers tortured her and her son to force her to say that she was involved in the robbery.

The incident has recently come to light following media reports.

DB officers concerned told The Daily Star last week that the allegations were false.