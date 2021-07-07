Wastage of public resources: Tk 240m burn hospital turned into fire brigade office

A five-storey hospital on the Mirpur-10 Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) Training Complex premises was built four years ago to treat injured fire fighters.

The building is still officially a burn hospital.

However, the building seems otherwise to visitors as there is no hospital facility. No medical staff serve there.

Funded with the taxpayers’ money, the Tk 240 million-worth building is now being utilised as a fire brigade office with several practical classrooms for the apprentice fire rescuers.

To provide emergency treatment for the injured personnel of fire service and civil defence, the public works department initiated a project titled ‘Establishment of Fire Service and Civil Defence Burn Treatment Hospital’ in 2012. After construction of the five-storey building, it was handed over to FSCD in June 2017. By the time, necessary medical equipment and furniture for the burn hospital were purchased.