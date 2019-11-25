War crimes: Evidence found against 3 AL men

Investigators of International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) have found evidence against three Awami League men over their alleged involvement in crimes committed during the country’s Liberation War.

The investigation agency’s coordinator Abdul Hannan Khan and co-coordinator Sanaul Huq revealed the information during a press conference at Dhanmondi in Dhaka today.

The three were involved in incidents of killing, confinement, abduction and torture at Kolagram village in Holydhani union of Jhenidah during the 1971 Liberation War.

Of the three, two were arrested and now in jail.

The two are: Md Rashid Mia, 66, son of Hamid Mia of Jhenidah Sadar and Md Shaheb Ali Malitha, 68, son of Omed Ali Malitha of Jhenidah Sadar.

However, the investigators did not mention the name of another accused as he is fugitive.

All the three were activists of Jamaat-e-Islami and joined Rajakar Bahini in 1971. They later joined AL after the political party returned to power in 2009.

The investigators will hand over the probe report and other relevant documents to Chief Prosecutor Office of the tribunal tomorrow, said Abdur Razzak, investigation officer of the war crimes case.