Violation of jail’s rule: Hallmark GM spends time with woman in central jail

Hallmark General Manager (GM) Tushar Ahmed spent time with a woman in the Kashimpur Central Jail-1 in Gazipur, violating the rules and regulations, footage captured on 6 January by closed circuit television (CCTV) revealed.

Two officials of the jail were allegedly involved in this incident.

The district administration has formed a three-member investigation committee on 12 January to look into the matter. Later on 21 January, another three-member probe committee was formed by the jail authorities on the same issue.

The head of the committee formed by the district administration said that preliminary investigation has found the incident to be true.