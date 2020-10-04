Video of Noakhali woman tortured triggers mass condemnation, 1 arrested

A disturbing video of a woman being stripped and beaten up by a group of men went viral on social media tonight, triggering outrage among netizens and leading to the arrest of one of the men involved.

The video shows the woman being slapped, kicked and punched by a group of men in Noahkhali’s Begumganj upazila as they repeatedly threaten her. The woman desperately tries to cover herself with a piece of cloth, but the men are seen snatching it away from her.

The video was of an incident which occurred in Joykrishnapur village under Eklashpur union on September 2, reports our Noakhali correspondent.

The woman and her family members left the village soon after, locals said.

Meanwhile, police arrested Abdur Rahim, 22, this evening for his involvement in the incident, said Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Begumganj Model Police Station.

The OC said they launched the drive to arrest the culprits after seeing the video on social media.

During primary interrogation, Abdur Rahim confessed to his involvement, added the OC.

Locals say alleged drug trader Delwar, the chief of the drug gang Delwar Bahini, and six of his followers were involved in the crime.

No further details of the incident can be confirmed as of this time.

Confirming the incident, Moazzem Hossain Sohag, a ward member of Eklashpur union, said the woman came to him after the incident, but did not name anyone.