Video of mother-daughter tied with rope goes viral

A collected photo of a mother and her daughter being dragged to an office tied with a rope

Miranul Islam Miran, the chairman of Harbang union parishad under Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar, came under fire from many social media users after a video of a woman and her daughter tied with a rope went viral on Sunday.

In the video, the woman and her daughter were seen tied with a rope and being walked around by several men.

Local people said a calf of one Md Mahbubul Haque of Central Brinda Bankhil area of Harbang was stolen on Friday morning.

Later, just before the jummah prayers on that day, locals got the news that some thieves were held by the locals of Paharchanda Debaltali area with a cow.

The suspected thieves attacked the locals, prompting the local people to attack back.

On receiving the information, Miranul allegedly instructed his people to bring the mother-daughter duo and three others suspects to the Harbang union parishad.

They tied the women and others with a rope and forced them to walk around 1.5 kilometere.

Some locals took the pictures and videos of the incident and circulated it on social media.

The five were then taken to the chairman’s office.

Harbang police outpost inspector Aminul Islam said, ‘We sent our forces after locals reported the matter to the outpost. Our force rescued the mother and daughter in critical condition and brought them into custody. We have arranged for their treatment.’

Miranul could not be reached over phone for comments.