Vast areas in 5 coastal dists inundated: Many areas see tidal surge, rains; 3 rivers flowing above danger mark

Vast areas in the country’s southern region have been affected by floods, while water has been receding from the northern region and some other districts.

Many low-lying areas in the southern region have been flooded by a tidal surge around two to five feet high, due to strong high tides, rainfall and the new moon.

A Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre bulletin said, “There are chances of moderate to heavy rainfall in the south-western and south-central regions of the country over the next 24 hours.”

Rivers in these regions may rise rapidly during this time, said the report that was released at 9:00AM yesterday.

At least three rivers were flowing above danger level yesterday.

Our correspondents from different districts report: in southern region, people of Manpura, Charfession and Daulatkhan upazilas of Bhola; Hijla, Muladi and Gaurnadi upazilas of Barishal; Patharghata and Sadar upazilas of Barguna; Mirzaganj and Sadar upazila of Patuakhali were the worst victims.

Many areas of Barishal city have also been affected by floods.

A 20-meter ring embankment at Purba Elisha of Bhola’s Sadar broke, which resulted in vast areas being flooded while around seven kms of a 206-km long embankment is at risk.

Normally, water in this area rises 40-50cm above the danger level. But it rose by a maximum of 114cm this time, said Md Hasanuzzaman, executive engineer of Bhola’s Water Development Board (WDB).

Besides, cracks have developed in different embankments in Patuakhali and Barguna, said the WDB officials concerned.

They also stressed the need to extend the heights of the embankments at risk.

The people of these districts are having to spend days amid crises of food and drinking water.

Alamgir Hossain, a fisherman of Bhola’s Mopura upazila, on Thursday said he had to remain standing in the house with his child with water reaching up to his chest.

On Wednesday, two children died due to high tide in Mehendiganj of Barishal district. They are Farhan, 5, and Asfia, 6, confirmed Pijush Chandra Dey, Mehediganj UNO.

Low-lying areas including Palashpur, Alekanda, Band Road and Amanatganj and most of the 19 slums in Barishal city were flooded.

Meanwhile in Chattogram, Toktarpool area of the city’s Bakolia has been inundated for the last two weeks.

In Sirajganj, the flood situation has remained unchanged as the water of the Jamuna is flowing 8cm below the danger level.

“Water of Jamuna was rising for the last four to five days. But it has remained steady today [Friday]. We expect the floodwater to recede soon,” said KM Rafikul Islam, sub-divisional engineer of the district WDB.

In Manikganj, the Jamuna’s water level was slowly decreasing and flowing 31cm below the danger level, said local WDB officials.

(Our correspondents from Barishal, Chattogram, Pabna and Manikganj contributed to the story.)