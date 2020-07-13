Vaccine Common Good

Muhammad Yunus, Desmond Tutu, Mikhail Gorbachev, Malala Yousafzai, Bono, Richard Branson, Lech Walesa, Jody Williams, Mahathir Mohamad, Lula, George Clooney, Sharon Stone, Forest Whitaker, Leymah Gbowee, Mary Robinson, Tawakkol Karman, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Shabana Azmi, Anne Hidalgo, Thomas Bach, Andrea Bocelli and other World Leaders Appeal To Declare Corona Vaccine A Global Common Good.

COVID-19 Vaccine Global Common Good: Appeal from 100 Influential Global Leaders

More than 100 influential global leaders including 18 Nobel Laureates, 32 former Chief of State and Governments, Political Leaders, Artistes, International NGOs and Institutions have signed a call initiated by Yunus Centre to declare COVID-19 Vaccines as a global common good.

The unified appeal is urging action from governments, foundations, philanthropists and social businesses to come forward to produce and/or distribute the vaccines all over the world for free. We invite all social, political, and health entities to re-affirm our collective responsibility for the protection of ALL vulnerable persons without any discrimination whatsoever.

The COVID-19 pandemic is clearly exposing the strength and weaknesses of healthcare systems in every country and highlights the obstacles and inequities in gaining access to healthcare. The effectiveness of the upcoming vaccination campaign will depend on its universality.

The signatories are pleading to all world leaders including the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Director General of the World Health Organization, religious leaders, social and moral leaders, leaders of research laboratories and pharmaceutical companies and the media to join hands and ensure that in the case of a Covid-19 vaccine, we have a global consensus that it must be deployed as a global common good.

LIST OF PERSONALITIES WHO SIGNED THE PLEDGE

NOBEL LAUREATES 1 Muhammad Yunus 2006 Nobel Peace Laureate 2 Máiread Maguire 1976 Nobel Peace Laureate 3 Professor Adolfo Perez Esquivel 1980 Nobel Peace Laureate 4 Lech Wałęsa 1983 Nobel Peace Laureate, Former President of Poland 5 Archbishop Desmond Tutu 1984 Nobel Peace Laureate 6 Mikhail Gorbachev 1990 Nobel Peace Laureate, President of the Soviet Union 7 Rigoberta Menchu 1992 Nobel Peace laureate 8 Edmond Henri Fischer 1992 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine 9 Sir Richard J. Roberts 1993 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine 10 José Ramos Horta 1996 Nobel Peace Laureate 11 Jody Williams 1997 Nobel Peace Laureate 12 Shirin Ebadi 2003 Nobel Peace Laureate 13 Elizabeth Blackburn 2009 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine 14 Tawakkol Karman 2011 Nobel Peace Laureate 15 Leymah Gbowee 2011 Nobel Peace Laureate 16 Malala Yousafzai 2014 Nobel Peace Laureate 17 Kailash Satyarthi 2014 Nobel Peace Laureate 18 Nadia Murad Basee Taha 2018 Nobel Peace Laureate 19 Dr. Denis Mukwege 2018 Nobel Peace Laureate

FORMER PRESIDENTS 20 Emil Constantinescu President of Romania 1996-2000 21 Ameenah Gurib-Fakim President of Mauritius 2015-2018 22 Tarja Halonen President of Finland 2000-2012 23 Mladen Ivanic President of Bosnia and Herzegovina 2014-2018 24 Gjorge Ivanov President of North Macedonia 2009-2019 25 Ivo Josipovic President of Croatia 2010-2015 26 Aleksandr Kwasniewski President of Poland 1995-2005 27 Petru Lucinschi President of Moldova 1997-2001 28 Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva President of Brazil 2003-2011 29 Rexhep Meidani President of Albania 1997-2002 30 Bujar Nishani President of Albania 2012-2017 31 Rosen Plevneliev President of Bulgaria 2012-2017 32 Romano Prodi President of EU Commission 1999-2004 and Italian Prime Minister of Italy 1996-1998, 2006-2008 33 Vicente Fox Quesada President of Mexico 2000-2006 34 Mary Robinson President of Ireland, 1990-97 35 Rosalia Arteaga Serrano President of Ecuador 1997 36 Petar Stoyanov President of Bulgaria 1997-2002 37 Vaira Vike-Freiberga President of Latvia 1999-2007 38 Filip Vujanovic President of Montenegro 2003-2018

FORMER PRIME MINISTERS 39 Shaukat Aziz Prime Minister of Pakistan 2004-2007 40 Marek Belka Prime Minister of Poland 2004-2005 41 Sali Berisha Prime Minister of Albania 2005-2013, President 1992-97 42 Gordon Brown Prime Minister of UK 2007-2010 43 Helen Clark Prime Minister of New Zealand 1999-2008 44 Mirko Cvetkovic Prime Minister of Serbia 2008-2012 45 Jan Fisher Prime Minister of the Czech Republic 2009-2010 46 Chiril Gaburici Prime Minister of Moldova 2015 47 Jadranka Kosor Prime Minister of Croatia 2009-2011 48 Yves Leterme Prime Minister of Belgium 2008, 2009-2011 49 Peter Medgyessy Prime Minister of Hungary 2002-2004 50 Mahathir Mohamad Prime Minister of Malaysia 1981-2003, 2018-2020 51 Djoomart Otorbaev Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan 2014-2015 52 Oscar Ribas Reig Prime Minister of Andorra 1982-84; 1990-94 53 Eka Tkeshelashvili Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia 2010-2012

ARTISTES & SOCIAL ACTIVISTS 54 Shabana Azmi Actor and Human Rights Activist 55 Andrea Bocelli Tenor, Singer-Songwriter 56 Bono Singer, Activist 57 Lily Cole Actress, Activist 58 George Clooney Actor, Human Rights Activist 59 Richard Curtis UN SDG Advocate, Founder, Project Everyone 60 Matt Damon Filmmaker & Co-founder Water.org & WaterEquity 61 Sharon Stone Actress, Human Rights Activist 62 Jimmy Wales Founder, Wikipedia 63 Forest Whitaker Actor, Founder, Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative

BUSINESS LEADERS 64 Sir Richard Branson Founder, Virgin Group 65 Emmanuel Faber Chief Executive Officer, Danone 66 Mo Ibrahim Philanthropist, Founder of Mo Ibrahim Foundation 67 Paul Polman Co-founder & Chair, IMAGINE, Former CEO, Unilever 68 Azim Premji Chairman, Wipro Limited 69 Narayana Murthy Co-Founder, Infosys 70 Ratan Tata Former Chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Group