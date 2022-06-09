US wants credible general elections in Bangladesh: Envoy

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has said that they want a general election in which Bangladeshi people can freely choose their leaders.

Peter Haas also said that holding a credible election is the job of the Election Commission (EC) and the entire Bangladeshi society.

Haas made the comments after a courtesy call on the Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal at the latter’s office in the capital today (June 8, 2022).

Kazi Habibul Awal said that the US Ambassador wanted a free, fair and participatory election and the EC will hold a discussion with political parties to seek their opinion and there will be a way out regarding the matter.

“I will repeat again as I have said before that the United States doesn’t care who wins the election, we just want an election where the people of Bangladesh can choose who their leaders are,” Haas told reporters.

He said that they talked about the tremendous importance of the EC and ensuring free and fair elections in Bangladesh.

Peter Haas remarked that the EC is extremely important and it is a part of the elections and electoral process here in Bangladesh.

“In order to have a free and fair election consistent with international standards, it requires participation of not only the election commission but also government and political parties, media, NGOs and most importantly Bangladeshi people,” he added.

When asked, if there was any recommendations from the US side on holding credible elections, Haas replied “Absolutely not, that’s not our role. That is the job of the election commission and the entire Bangladeshi society.”