US allegations not true according to investigation: Rab DG

Rapid Action Battalion Director General M Khurshid Hossain today (October 31, 2022) said the allegations made by the United States against Rab over serious human rights abuse in Bangladesh are not true according to an investigation the elite force conducted.

The US allegations are not true according to Rab’s investigation,” said the Rab DG this afternoon while speaking to journalists at Rab-9 headquarters in Majidpur, Sylhet, on the occasion of Rab-9’s founding anniversary, reports our Sylhet correspondent.

It is the government’s responsibility to make the reforms that have been mentioned in the US sanctions on Rab. It is also the government’s responsibility to take the necessary steps to lift the sanctions, he said.

If anyone commits a crime in the force, action will be taken as per the rules of the organisation, added the Rab DG.