UP polls violence: 12 injured in attack by AL in Cumilla

At least 12 persons were injured in an attack reportedly by supporters of ruling Awami League candidate for the upcoming union parishad election at Khoskandi area of Damoti union on Friday, UNB reports.

The injured are-Aiyub Ali, Sharif, Shafiqul Islam, Shanto, Zillur Rahman, Billal, Imran, Mehedi, Rahman, Tofazzol, Rakib Munshi and Khokon.

All the injured are now undergoing treatment at Upazila Health Complex, except critically injured Aiyub Ali, who was referred to Cumilla Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.