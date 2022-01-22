UP polls violence: 12 injured in attack by AL in Cumilla

According to eyewitnesses, AL backed chairman candidate Jasim Uddin’s brother Shah Poran and his supporters carried out the attack on supporters of independent candidate Mohiuddin Mithu, when they were preparing for an election rally in the evening.
Jasim Uddin however denied the allegations, saying that he did not know anything about the attack.
Mithu told UNB that supporters of AL candidate Jasim Uddin were threatening his supporters after submission of nomination papers.
“They even threatened to kill my supporters if they voted for me and not the AL candidate,” he added.
The OC of Debidar police station Arifur Rahman confirmed the incident of violence took place, but said legal action will only be taken upon receiving a written complaint.