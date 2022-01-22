UP polls violence: 12 injured in attack by AL in Cumilla

Prothom Alo English Desk

12 injured in attack by AL in Cumilla

12 injured in attack by AL in Cumilla
UNB

At least 12 persons were injured in an attack reportedly by supporters of ruling Awami League candidate for the upcoming union parishad election at Khoskandi area of Damoti union on Friday, UNB reports.

The injured are-Aiyub Ali, Sharif, Shafiqul Islam, Shanto, Zillur Rahman, Billal, Imran, Mehedi, Rahman, Tofazzol, Rakib Munshi and Khokon.

All the injured are now undergoing treatment at Upazila Health Complex, except critically injured Aiyub Ali, who was referred to Cumilla Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, AL backed chairman candidate Jasim Uddin’s brother Shah Poran and his supporters carried out the attack on supporters of independent candidate Mohiuddin Mithu, when they were preparing for an election rally in the evening.

Jasim Uddin however denied the allegations, saying that he did not know anything about the attack.

Mithu told UNB that supporters of AL candidate Jasim Uddin were threatening his supporters after submission of nomination papers.

“They even threatened to kill my supporters if they voted for me and not the AL candidate,” he added.

The OC of Debidar police station Arifur Rahman confirmed the incident of violence took place, but said legal action will only be taken upon receiving a written complaint.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here