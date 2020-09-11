UNO attacked by a single assailant says police

The attack on Dinjapur’s Ghoraghat upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam and her father Omar Ali, was an act of anger and was carried out by only a single assailant, according to the police. A senior police official said they have managed to identify the assailant. He said they will shortly produce the attacker before the media at a press conference and give details of the motive behind the assault.

The police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and a few other agencies are investigating the incident. On Friday morning, the ninth day since the incident took place, an officer of the police force said that their investigations were almost complete. There was only a single assailant and he may have had an accomplice. They are looking for evidence of the accomplice’s involvement.