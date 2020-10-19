Two crucial partnerships help Tamim XI post 221 for eight

Late cameos from Mosaddek Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin helped Tamim XI post a challenging 221 for eight after Yasir Ali and Mahidul Islam revived the innings through a 111-run fifth-wicket stand following a top-order batting collapse in their BCB President’s Cup match against Mahmudullah XI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium today.

Two all-rounders — Mosaddek and Saifuddin — starred in a crucial 75-run stand for the seventh wicket after Tamim XI were left in a spot of bother following dismissals of two set batsmen in Yasir and Mahidul. Mosaddek scored a 39-ball 40 laced with three boundaries and a maximum while Saifuddin contributed with a 29-ball 38 featuring four boundaries and a six before both the batsmen fell in the final over to pacer Ebadot Hossain trying to get some quick runs.

After Tamim XI decided to bat, they were once again in the doldrums early on as a flurry of wickets fell after winning the toss and electing to bat first. For Mahmudullah XI, pacer Rubel Hossain once again proved to be pivotal as the right-armer cornered Tamim XI by picking three of the four early wickets that fell.

Opener Tanzid Tamim was the first to fall, slashing at a Rubel Hossain delivery and getting caught at slip after scoring nine. Skipper Tamim Iqbal (9 off 13) was keen to get into gear for a big score but unduly played at an Abu Hider delivery in the air and was caught at point. Anamul Haque’s nine-ball stay amounted to little and his shot selection continued to disappoint, getting caught at point off a lazy shot to leave Tamim XI at 15 for 3. It soon became 17 for four when Mohammad Mithun’s (2 off 9) dismal form with the bat continued as he played a Rubel delivery away from his and was caught behind.

From that point onwards, Yasir Ali and Mahidul Islam Ankon took control of the scenario although the former was lucky to be dropped on 26 by Imrul Kayes, who dropped a sitter. The Yasir-Mahidul partnership contributed with a 111-run partnership before Yasir was run out after an 81-ball 62 laced with five fours and a six.

Mahidul, who played well for a patient 110-ball 57 then fell in the 41st over trying to accelerate to become Rubel’s fourth victim. Rubel finished with impressive figures of four for 34 in his 10 overs that included three maidens.

Toss

Tamim XI have won the toss in the all-important match against Mahmudullah XI and will bat first in the fifth match of the BCB President’s Cup at Mirpur’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

Both sides are on the same number of points with one win each in this tournament. The previous meeting between the two sides saw Tamim XI skittled out for just 103 with Mahmudullah XI pacers in particular dictating terms.

Tamim and Co. will be hoping that his team can finally click and produce a display to make a place in the final of the tournament. Tamim himself will be hoping for a big score for himself after not being to showcase his mettle in this tournament so far. Tamim’s side will face Najumul XI in their final match on October 21 but today’s match is a do-or-die occasion for Mahmudullah XI who are playing their final group fixture.