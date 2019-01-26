Truck driver, helper sued over Cumilla accident

A case has been filed against a truck driver and his helper in connection with the death of 13 brick kiln workers who were killed when a coal-laden truck flipped on them in Chouddagram upazila in Cumilla on Friday.

Sanjib Roy, brother of victim Ranjit Chandra Roy, filed the case with Chouddagram Police Station yesterday night, said Abdullah Al Mahfuz, officer-in-charge of the police station.

The OC said that they are trying to arrest the driver and the helper.

Thirteen brick kiln workers were killed and four others injured when the coal-laden truck overturned on a labour shed at a brick field in Chouddagram Upazila’s Narayanpur early Friday.

The driver and the helper went into hiding after the incident.