Train services to resume from Wednesday with full capacity
Prothom Alo
Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The train services are going to resume from Wednesday across the country with full capacity as the government would relax the restrictions from 11 August in phases.
According to the railway authorities, half of the tickets would be sold online while the rest from station counters. As there will be no vacant seat anymore, the authorities will stress on ensuring wearing mask by all travellers.
The railway ministry has confirmed the development to Prothom Alo on Sunday.