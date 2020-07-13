Tottenham star Aurier’s brother shot dead in France

Prothom Alo  13 July 2020
Reuters

Paris, France

Tottenham Hotspur's Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier
Tottenham Hotspur’s Ivory Coast defender Serge AurierReuters

The brother of Tottenham Hotspur’s Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier has been shot dead in France, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The brother, Christopher Aurier, was shot at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning in the southern French city of Toulouse, according to La Depeche, a French media outlet.

The suspected gunman fled the scene and is being sought by police, according to a French police source.

Serge Aurier, who is 27, joined Spurs in 2017 from French club Paris St-Germain.

In a message posted on Twitter, Tottenham said: “Everybody at the club sends their sincerest condolences to Serge and his family. Our thoughts are with them all.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here